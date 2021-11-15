Keshawn King named to Hornung Award honor roll

LOUISVILLE – Virginia Tech RB Keshawn King has been named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday. Fan voting for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award is open and you can cast your vote here.

King (5-11, 180) totaled nine carries for 90 yards with a four-yard touchdown vs. the Blue Devils while also hauling in a 47-yard TD reception, the first of his career. It was the first game of his three-year Tech career in which King scored two touchdowns. The Orange Park, Florida native has recorded 26 carries for 119 yards this season.

King and the Hokies (5-5, 3-3 ACC) are set to travel to the Sunshine State for a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup with Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday. The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.