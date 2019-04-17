Kerry Blackshear enters the NCAA transfer portal
As initially reported by our own Russ Wood, it appears unlikely that Kerry Blackshear will return to Virginia Tech.
The bigman has submitted his name to the NCAA's transfer portal, and if his evaluations in the NBA Draft process do not give him the confidence he's looking for in his ability to go in the first round, it's more likely that he plays his final year of college eligibility elsewhere than that he returns to Blacksburg.
Blackshear announced his transfer portal entry on his Instagram account.
Blackshear would be yet another in a fairly sizable list of departures following the coaching change at the top of the Hokies' program. Buzz Williams has departed for Texas A&M, while former Wofford coach Mike Young has taken the reins.
Seniors Ahmed Hill, Ty Outlaw, and Justin Robinson exhausted their eligibility in the 2018-19 season, while wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker has declared for the NBA Draft. Point guard Wabissa Bede and wing Landers Nolley (who redshirted in his first year at VT this season) are already in the transfer portal. Three of the four 2019 signees received releases from their letters of intent, with Yavuz Gultekin and Andre Gordon already pledging to Williams and the Aggies.
The work ahead of Young is tough, but convincing Blackshear that VT is the right place for his final year of eligibility (should he opt to stay in college) would be a big first piece of good news in the offseason.