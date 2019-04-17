Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

As initially reported by our own Russ Wood, it appears unlikely that Kerry Blackshear will return to Virginia Tech.

The bigman has submitted his name to the NCAA's transfer portal, and if his evaluations in the NBA Draft process do not give him the confidence he's looking for in his ability to go in the first round, it's more likely that he plays his final year of college eligibility elsewhere than that he returns to Blacksburg.

Blackshear announced his transfer portal entry on his Instagram account.