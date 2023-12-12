On Friday, second-year head coach Brent Pry and Virginia Tech offered in-state target Keontae Bumpers, a 6-foot, 157-pound Class of 2026 sophomore of King Fork High School in Suffolk, VA of the talent-rich Hampton Roads metropolitan area.

Wide receiver coach Fontel Mines and the Hokies made a great early impression on the prospect, becoming the first program to offer the instate skill-position player. East Carolina was the first school to offer Bumpers just two days earlier on Dec. 4.