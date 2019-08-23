Could it be the first half of a Jacksonville double-dip for the Hokies? Jacksonville (Fla.) Ribault 2020 safety Keonta Jenkins is in.

Always Felt My Vision Was Bigger Than A Picture ... 🎈🙏🏾 COMMITTED 🔮🦃 @VT_Football @BrianDohn247 @EvanGWatkins247 @RibaultTrojanFB pic.twitter.com/FMlrgii2F8

The 6-3, 175-pound Jenkins picked Virginia Tech over Indiana, Vanderbilt, and several mid-major programs. He picked up his Hokie offer after impressing at a satellite camp in his hometown back in June. He then visited for the Blacksburg BBQ Bash in late July. Jenkins becomes commitment No 10 in the Class of 2020.

His friend, First Coast High wideout Tyree Saunders, recently decommitted from USF after also visiting VT.

