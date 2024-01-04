Tech began with a 10-2 lead just moments into the game. However, Wake Forest answered, going on a 10-0 run and taking the lead halfway through the first quarter.

The Hokies continue to win as they enter conference play with a victory over Wake Forest Thursday evening, defeating the Demon Deacons by a score of 82-73. Virginia Tech improves to 11-2 on the season and gets off to a 2-0 start in ACC competition.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Elise Williams essentially went on the scoring run by herself, scoring all 10 of the points in that span. Williams was the lone star for Wake Forest in this one, finishing with a career-high 29 points. She matched her previous career-high in just the first half with 18.

The Hokies answered the explosion from Williams with a run of their own. After the game was all knotted up at 15 nearing the end of the first, Tech got a few baskets to give them a 19-15 lead going into the second. The Hokies then scored the first 11 points of the second, jumping out to a 30-15 lead.

The Hokies struggled to put away the Demon Deacons, as they later allowed another 10-0 run in the third. After being down as many as 19 points, Wake Forest got it down to a four point game in the middle of the third.

Tech was forced to have an answer for Wake’s second run of the game, and it did. Georgia Amoore, who was a game time decision because of the stomach bug, hit a deep three at the top of the key to keep the Hokies afloat, then hit another three in the corner after getting her own rebound.

Sometimes when a team is struggling, the stars take over, and that’s exactly what Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley did, combining for 47 points.

Despite dealing with an illness, Amoore played 39 minutes and finished with 20 points and 10 assists, delivering a much needed performance for the Hokies. Kitley finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, which is her ninth double-double of the season already.

Even though this one might have been closer than some expected, Tech still got the win, which is the only thing that matters in these conference games.

The Hokies possibly face their biggest test of the season this Sunday, as No. 3 NC State will travel to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech at noon. This will already be Tech’s third game of the season against a top 10 opponent.