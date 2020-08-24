HokieHaven - Kenji Christian is a Hokie!

The 6-2, 190-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 26 rising senior in Alabama and No. 45 running back in the nation. He is the third running back to commit to the Hokies, joining fellow three-stars Chance Black and Malachi Thomas. With his pledge, the VT class climbs to No. 33 nationally.

He has been timed at 7.80 seconds in the 60-meter dash - fast, but not a burner. His current frame indicates that he'll be a true power back with decent pace as he fills out physically.

Christian was only a part-time starter as a junior - with four-star cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry carrying the load at running back - but is expected to be the bell cow during his senior year. As a junior, he ran 63 times for 451 yards (7.2 per carry) and four touchdowns. Pinson Valley is typically one of the state's top teams, but their 10-3 season ended with a disappointing loss in the state semifinals of Alabama's 6A bracket.

