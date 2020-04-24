A Hokie has made it off the board in the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft! Tight end Dalton Keene was a third-round selection by the Patriots.

Keene is the only VT player expected to go in the 2020 Draft. He joins a New England team that has long been known for its use of the tight end position, including the dominating 1-2 combination of the late Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski in the early 2010s, before the former left the NFL in disgrace after a murder conviction and the latter retired.

He is the second tight end selected by New England in this draft, joining fellow third-rounder Devin Asiasi of UCLA.

Keene made a move up many draft boards after a strong combine at which was was first among tight ends in the agility drill and broad jump, and in the top five running the 40-yard dash.