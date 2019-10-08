NEW YORK – The John Mackey Award has named Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene as the John Mackey Tight End of the Week.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The Atlantic Coast Conference junior had a career performance turning in a career-high three touchdown receptions, while also tying a career high with five catches and 73 receiving yards in a win at Miami (10/5).

On the season, Keene has 11 catches for 100 yards and a team leading three scores.

The 2019 John Mackey recipient will be announced on December 11, 2019 and then presented live on December 12, 2019 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.

The John Mackey Tight End of the Week is an honor distinct and different from the annual John Mackey Award. This weekly honor was started in 2004 to draw attention to individual play by tight ends during the active season.

Keene and the Hokies are back at Lane stadium this Saturday, October 12 when they take on the Rhode Island Rams. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ACC Network.