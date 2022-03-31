Kameron Phillips just beginning on the recruiting trail

One of the strongest programs year after year in the area is Midlothian (Va.) Manchester. A handful of players from the program made their way to campus recently, including Class of 2023 wide receiver Kameron Phillips. The 6-1, 160-pounder made his way to Blacksburg over the weekend.

Virginia Tech's new coaching staff has emphasized traditional recruiting areas that weren't as prioritized under the previous administration. That includes in-state hotbeds, like Richmond.

"I got the invite to go after I contacted the coach asking if there were any spots left for the upcoming weekend because I wanted to be there as soon as possible," he explained. "They told me I was locked in and it was a done deal from there. I wanted to go because I loved my first experience at one of the junior days.

"On campus, I saw tons of places and activities students of Virginia Tech engage in. At the facility, I saw what it was like to be part of the football program."

After a trip with a number of teammates in late January, Phillips's return was an even better experience. With a little more going on with the program - the beginning of spring practice means actually getting to see the team in action - it was a positive experience.

"The best part about the visit would have to be between putting on those clean Hokie jerseys and being on the sideline of the spring practice," he said. "That's the closest we could get as high school students to already being a part of the team."

In addition to his multiple visits to Blacksburg, Phillips has also visited Richmond and South Carolina as part of his recruiting process. He's still seeking his first college scholarship offer, though. The Hokies' staff gave him encouragement in that department while he was in town. And he has plenty of other visits coming up to continue getting his name out there.

"I talked to a plethora of coaches at Virginia Tech," he said. "One repeating message, was to keep up the great work on and off the field and to stay diligent.

"I have a couple visits lined up for the coming weeks. Some are JMU, Marshall, Maine, William & Mary and Maryland."

As he continues to get a taste of the recruiting world, it's only a matter of time before Phillips - who was an honorable mention all-region selection last Fall - begins to build a serious amount of buzz.