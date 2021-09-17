Kaleb Smith will wear No. 25 against West Virginia

The Hokies's special teams honor will this week go to former walk-on receiver Kaleb Smith. He will wear the Frank Beamer No. 25 in Morgantown.

The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal.

The full list of 2021 honorees is below:

Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner

Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley

Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kalen Smith