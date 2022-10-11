While the Hokies were unable to find victory in Pittsburgh, one key member of the football team still took home a conference award. Fifth-year senior wideout Kaleb Smith was named the ACC's wide receiver of the week.

The 6-2, 222-pounder caught nine passes for 152 yards in the 45-29 loss in Steel City. According to PFF College, he also had the best run-blocking grade among the Hokes' receiving corps with a 61.8 (on a scale of 0-100 where 60 is approximately average). It wasn't all sunshine and roses for the former walk-on out of Ashland (Va.) Patrick Henry, though. With the Hokies driving down just two points in the fourth quarter, his fumble after a first-down catch gave Pitt the ball in Hokie territory, and the Panthers converted to extend to a nine-point lead they've never relinquish. Smith's big day - the first 100-yard game of his career - was nonetheless part of a massive step forward for a Hokie receiving corps that has not made life easy on quarterback Grant Wells this season. If he can continue to get open and put up big numbers, it'll be a big sign of life for a Virginia Tech offense that could use some.