The first public piece of positive news from Virginia Tech's massive visit weekend is in: Bethlehem (Pa.) Freedom offensive lineman Kaden Moore has committed.

The 6-3, 315-pound guard is unranked at his position or within the state of Pennsylvania. He was a longtime Bowling Green commit who received his Hokie offer and pulled back from the pledge to the Falcons earlier this week. He had long been on the VT radar, but without the offer, made the early decision for the Mid American Conference program.

He is the 10th player in the Hokies' 2020 class, and more should be on the way in short order.

Stay tuned for much more to come on his pledge.