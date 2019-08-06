The 6-4, 195-pounder from Toronto (Ont.) Thornlea Academy posted on his personal Instagram account that he has suffered a season-ending injury.

Embracing every storm in my life. Second season ending injury in the past 2 years and I’m ready for every moment of it. Ready for every moment I’ll be tempted to quit. Ready for everyone who’s gonna forget I exist. Ready for everyone who’s gonna think I can’t come back from this. God got me and it’s not over until He says it’s over. The last injury was one of the best things that ever happened to me and I know that this one will teach me things I wouldn’t learn without it. Godspeed 🙏🏽

Kabongo played in 21 games as a true freshman, splitting time at multiple guard/wing positions, but mostly in an off-ball capacity. He averaged about five minutes per appearance, scoring 31 points over the course of the season. He added 12 rebounds and four assists as a true freshman.

Recruited to Virginia Tech by fellow Canadian Jamie McNeilly (not on Buzz Williams's staff after the former head coach's departure for Texas A&M), Kabongo is expected to contribute at point guard and shooting guard with more experience in Blacksburg.

In his absence, junior Wabissa Bede and true freshman Jalen Cone will likely take all the point guard duties, while Isaiah Wilkins will likely play more of a shooting guard role (as opposed to forward last year), while true freshmen Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor will have to contribute, in all likelihood.