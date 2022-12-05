Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts has been named the ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday afternoon.

Mutts led the Hokies in scoring last week in impressive wins against Minnesota and No. 18 North Carolina inside Cassell Coliseum. With the two wins, Tech moves to 8-1 on the season for the fifth time in the last seven years.





The sixth-year senior narrowly missed a double-double, posting 16 points and nine rebounds, to go along with three blocks, two assists and two steals in the 67-57 win over Minnesota. Mutts was the best player on the floor Sunday, as he notched his fourth double-double of the season against the 18th-ranked Tar Heels, dialing up a season-high 27 points on 12 of 16 shooting, to accompany his 11 boards. He added four assists in the 80-72 victory. Mutts scored 21 of his 27 in the second half, including 15 of the Hokies' first 24 points out of the break. It was the most points Mutts scored in one half in his Tech career. The Millville, N.J. native tied for the highest scoring average in the ACC for the week (21.5) and tied for third in rebounding (10.0).

With his selection, Mutts became the first Virginia Tech player to receive an ACC weekly award since Keve Aluma on Feb. 1, 2021. ACC men's basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.