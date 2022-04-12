 HokieHaven - Justyn Mutts declares for NBA Draft
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-12 14:38:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Justyn Mutts declares for NBA Draft

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It always seemed like a pipe dream, and the idea of getting the band back together for one last ride is all-ut over.

Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts will declare for the NBA Draft. However, he will retain his college eligibility for the time being, rather than crossing the point of no return.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}