Game nine's honoree for the Hokies' No. 25 jersey is here: long-snapper Justin Pollock.

Pollock is a redshirt junior walk-on from Amelia County High School outside of Richmond.

This is his first year as a starter after biding his time for three years. He has handled long-snapping duties in all eight games to date.

Beamer No. 25 honorees in 2022

• Week One (Old Dominion): Safety Nyquee Hawkins

• Week Two (Boston College): Linebacker Keshon Artis

• Week three (Wofford): Punter Peter Moore

• Week four (West Virginia): Safety Chamarri Conner

• Week five (North Carolina): Linebacker Dax Hollifield

• Week six (Pittsburgh): Safety Nasir Peoples

• Week seven (Miami): Wide receiver Pierson Prioleau

• Week eight (NC State): Punter William Ross

• Week nine (Georgia Tech): Long-snapper Justin Pollock