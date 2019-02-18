After the departure of safeties coach Tyrone Nix, the expected promotion has filled the (brief) hole.

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced on Monday that Justin Hamilton has been promoted to safeties coach after spending the past year as Director of Player Development – Defense. A versatile player for Frank Beamer and the Hokies from 2002-05, he spent time working at running back, wide receiver and defensive back for Tech, in addition to playing a prominent role on special teams.

“Justin has more than proven his mettle to our staff over the past year and has earned this opportunity to take the next step in his football career,” Fuente said. “We know how invested Justin is in the continued success of our program. He’s a bright and talented coach who has built a solid rapport with our players and football staff. Coach Foster and I are both excited to expand his responsibilities with our team.”

As a senior defensive back in 2005 he posted 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions, helping lead the Hokies to its second consecutive appearance in the ACC Championship Game and a win over Louisville in the 2006 Gator Bowl. Overall, Hamilton appeared in 52 career games with three rushing touchdowns and one touchdown catch.

The Clintwood, Virginia native spent four seasons at VMI prior to returning to Blacksburg in 2018. He worked as VMI’s inside linebackers coach in 2017 after a three-year stint coaching outside linebackers. He also served as co-special teams coordinator for his final three seasons with the Keydets. Hamilton joined VMI after serving as defensive coordinator at UVA-Wise from 2011-13. He also spent time as a strength and conditioning coordinator at UVA-Wise in 2010-11.

Hamilton was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft and he registered 15 tackles in 10 games as a rookie. He also spent time with Washington Redskins during the 2008 season before retiring from the NFL.

He and his wife, Brittany, are parents of a son, Kam, and a daughter, Channing.