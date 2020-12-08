HokieHaven - Justin Hamilton named to AFCA 35 Under 35

The American Football Coaches' Association has named its selections for the 35 Under 35 Leadership Institute. Hokies defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton gets the call.

During his playing career, he lined up at running back, receiver, and safety for the Hokies. He had a cup of coffee with the Cleveland Browns and Washington of the NFL before ending his time suiting up to hit the sideline.

Hamilton is a fast riser, having joined his alma mater as a non-coaching staffer before rising to safeties coach in 2019, and promoted to replace his mentor, Bud Foster, at the conclusion of that season. Prior to his return to Blacksburg, he coached at UVA-Wise and VMI.

While the Hokies' defense has struggled this year, the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic - Hamilton missed two games while isolating after a positive test, and his linebackers coach, Tracy Claeys also missed time due to quarantine, to say nothing of the personnel shuffling that the pandemic has required. The Hokies are No. 102 nationally in yards per play allowed, No. 72 in pass efficiency defense, and No. 103 in yards per rush allowed.

The 38-year old Hamilton (AFCA is stretching the definition of "Under 35" here) will attend the one-day program at the 2022 AFCA Coaches' Convention, since the 2021 edition of that event has moved fully online. AFCA describes the program: