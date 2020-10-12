HokieHaven - Justin Fuente: North Carlina postgame

"We tried everything to keep ourselves in the game, and didn't get it done."

Defensive problems

"I mean, it came down to, we were drawing stuff up in order to get people in the game. I've never been part of anything like it. In terms of having no safeties, and we were better at corner health-wise this week, but some of those guys hadn't practiced and we couldn't get anybody else ready to play safety, so we end up putting [Alan] Tisdale in there to play man on the tight end. It's just not even like football.

"It is what it is, and that shouldn't excuse everybody in the other spots for how they played. How you fit the run game - first of all, I'll say this: North Carolina is explosive on offense, obviously. And if you can't fit the run game, you're at their mercy: they can do whatever they want. We weren't able to get it done, and obviously down several people, it got pretty rough."

Quarterback situation

"We knew we were going to play Hendon early - he had one series early, I think, I can't remember. We decided to put him in the second half, and let him go."

Conner's ejection

Yeah, I mean certainly. You've got [Divine] Deablo, [Keonta] Jenkins, Chamarri, we lost [Nasir] Peoples in fall camp, [Devon] Hunter's out, and you've got Nadir [Thompson] going in there who's been out almost all fall camp, but came back last week to play corner. You throw him in there, Ny'Quee Hawkins has been out all fall camp. We can't get the corners ready during the week to go play safety, because we didn't have most of them.

"It's just - that's not - the worst thing a coach can do is get up here and give a bunch of excuses. It's still our job to find a way to get the job done. But there comes a point in time when you don't feel like you're giving the guys a chance, because there's just nobody left. We put Jermaine Waller in there at nickel, he's playing with one arm, and he goes down and everybody's booing because they think he's trying to slow the offense down - they're in the four-minute offense. I mean, he's the only one left.

"I don't know. Obviously I'm not very happy right now. I feel for our kids, because I believe they're working their tails off, and just was a tough situation."

Illegal shift pulling back Turner's touchdown

"We moved the back while Tre was in motion. I mean, it was a good call. We all knew it was coming back as soon as it happened."

Missed tackles - consistent lineup issues?

"I would say obviously we did not tackle well, and that does not just fall on one position. We can use a variety of reasons for that - part of it is they've got skilled players, you're going to miss some tackles against hose guys - but there's other things that play in there too, I think, that contributed to it, certainly."

Fight of the team to come back

"Well, and I hope you guys don't - I probably should cool down a little bit more before I come in here - I just - I just hurt for our players, you know? They tried and battled through really such adverse conditions the last three weeks, and showed tremendous resiliency and toughness. I thought that was especially on display tonight. The last thing I am is upset at our guys. I'm really proud of how they continued to battle and try and find a way.

"I mean, how about Brian Johnson? The onside kick, he makes the long field goal, and just to find a way to give us a chance to be in the game there to start the fourth quarter."

Couldn't get Herbert enough early carries

"I mean, we didn't make any first downs. He ain't gonna get any carries if it's three-and-out - that's what it was. He's not gonna get 20 carries if we're punting every three plays. I didn't like the way we started the game in any phase. We didn't start the game very well obviously on defense, and we darn sure didn't help ourselves out on offense in any way. So sure, I would have loved to have gotten him more carries, I would love to have run more plays and got more first downs. I think that would have helped."

Justin Hamilton first game in-person particularly tough with the personnel situation

"J-Ham knows how I feel about him. I haven't talked to him after the game, I talked to him during the game several times. We've worked some offensive guys on the defensive side of the ball, and started talking about doing some of that. I think that's what led to putting Waller at nickel and getting three linebackers in. Just trying to find something. Can't just sit back and watch the same thing over and over again. We've got to try to do something.

"I've never been a part of anything like that, where you're in that situation. We've repped some guys at corner, mostly, because it's a little bit easier to play, and that's where we've had the issues until this week."

Want to play every week, but worried about sending out a team that doesn't have the right guys

"Well, I will say this - and I don't mean any disrespect to anybody we've played - but this team's certainly able to highlight those things a lot better. Just being honest and realistic, and I'm not comparing teams and any of that kind of stuff. This is a real - we played against a real - offense today, which boasted skill players that are going to play on Sundays. That has a chance to highlight where you're struggling a lot better than some other ones."

When did you find out about the lack of safeties

"I would say it's about like we've always had: it's just kind of through the week. I mean, it certainly wasn't this morning. As we went through the week. The problem is several of those guys that played today hadn't practiced - I'm talking about at other positions. They're back, but we're playing them when they haven't practiced. That's not good."

Is getting that personnel back all that's really missing?

"I'm certain that them being there would help. Continuing to work on fundamentals and making sure that we are gap-sound. We have done things on the defensive side of the ball - I think people have seen it the first two weeks - that maybe helps us in the pass-rush department, but is not as good against some of the run stuff. You're going to give up some yards, occasionally, running the football because of it.

"We'll have to take a good look at who we've got, and do the best thing we can to piece it together. Hopefully we'll be in better shape heading into next week."