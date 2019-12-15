A second commitment from Virginia Tech's massive recruiting weekend is here. Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek defensive end Justin Beadles is a Hokie.

The 6-5, 230 pounder picked VT over Arizona State, to whom he had previously been committed, as well as Pittsburgh and a number of others.

The three-star quietly visited campus without much fanfare, amid a massive recruiting week for Virginia Tech with several prospects from Texas among the headliners. He is commitment No. 11 in the class.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Beadles's recruitment.