Justin Beadles is a Hokie

A second commitment from Virginia Tech's massive recruiting weekend is here. Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek defensive end Justin Beadles is a Hokie.

The 6-5, 230 pounder picked VT over Arizona State, to whom he had previously been committed, as well as Pittsburgh and a number of others.

The three-star quietly visited campus without much fanfare, amid a massive recruiting week for Virginia Tech with several prospects from Texas among the headliners. He is commitment No. 11 in the class.

