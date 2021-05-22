Justin Beadles enters the Transfer Portal

Another Hokie is on his way out. Redshirt freshman defensive end Justin Beadles has announced his intentions to transfer.

Although Beadles has yet to officially enter the Transfer Portal at this time, stating his intentions is a clear sign that it will happen in short order.

The 6-5, 232-pounder did not see the field as a true freshman in Blacksburg. After the departure of his position coach - Darryl Tapp took a gig with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers - he's opted to seek opportunities elsewhere. Other players at the position group, including tackle Da'Shawn Crawford, have opted to look for other playing options in the wake of Tapp's departure.

A three-star prospect out of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek in the 2020 class, Beadles's reputation within the Virginia Tech program certainly exceeded what the recruiting services expected out of him when he arrived. The raw, lanky prospect was working to add weight during his first year on campus, and while his technique has still been a work in progress, he was on-track to be a contributor once he harnessed his physical potential.

His departure doesn't immediately affect the depth chart - seniors Amare Barno and Emmanuel Belmar should start, while backups including TyJuan Garbutt (a starter in 2019), Eli Adams, and Robert Wooten (another Class of 2020 prospect, but one who got on the field as a true freshman) would have meant at least another year before it was likely we saw Beadles - but the long-term upside of a player with his frame was still intriguing.

VT will look to fill the hole in future recruiting classes, and 2021 signees Mattheus Carroll and Cole Nelson possess similar frames and could develop into higher-caliber players in the long run in Blacksburg.