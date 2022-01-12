Junior wide receiver Christian Hamilton loaded with options
HARRISBURG — Junior Christian Hamilton is loaded with options.
Hamilton has collected 24 scholarship offers and is ranked No. 86 overall in the country by Rivals.com, the No. 14 wide receiver nationally and No. 2 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023. He helped Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge go 9-3 this past season.
