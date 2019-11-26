News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 11:20:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Junior tight end building bonds with Virginia Tech

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Bowling Green (Ky.) 2021 tight end Jordan Dingle is one of the country's top players at his position. Just a couple weeks ago, he visited Virginia tech for the Hokies' win over Wake Forest.

While VT had offered, it was a call from Dingle to head coach Justin Fuente and tight ends coach James Shibest to truly set the wheels in motion and get the trip to Blacksburg planned.

We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}