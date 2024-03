WINSTON-SALEM — Junior point guard Jordan Lowery has made a smooth transition to Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian, and has a good assortment of college chasing him.

NC State, with assistant coach Joel Justus as the point man, has been recruiting Lowery since last July. Lowery played with Texas-based Drive Nation 16s after a quality sophomore year at Denton (Texas) Guyer High. NCSU coach Kevin Keatts offered him Sept. 12, 2023, and Lowery in turn took in two Wolfpack football games for unofficial visits.