Arden (N.C.) Christ School’s Khalil Conley had a plan for this season, and it has turned out near-perfect.

There were some doubts along the way, but Conley had always been a quarterback, and previously attended Asheville (N.C.) High. Conley transferred to Christ School, reclassed to the class of 2023, started playing wide receiver and cornerback for the Greenies and now the offers have started to pour in.

Wake Forest and North Carolina offered Jan. 16, and then East Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Missouri and James Madison followed in January.

NC State jumped in Feb. 8 and that completed the in-state Tobacco Road sweep, and formed as validation for the hard work he has put in.