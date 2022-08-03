Julian Green loves his trip to Blacksburg

Virginia Tech had a busy week in the brief Quiet Period window between Dead Periods. That included tons of visitors.

Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic 2025 cornerback Julian Green was one of the major visitors, stopping by campus on Thursday, the day before the Hokie Fest recruiting event (and two before Saturday's camp). It couldn't have gone better for the 6-1, 170-pounder. His time spent getting to know head coach Brent Pry and defensive backs coach Derek Jones was the highlight.