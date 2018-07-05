While the staff is still seeking commitment No. 1 in the group, they're in strong standing with a number of top national prospects. That includes Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia receiver Julian Fleming, who included them in his favorites yesterday.

With Virginia Tech's Class of 2019 mostly in the fold, the coaching staff can give increasing focus to 2020. So far, so good.

Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, and USC join the Hokies among his top schools. That's a who's-who of some of the nation's top programs (with others, like Arkansas, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and Tennessee among those eliminated).

The 6-3, 175-pound Fleming is one of the nation's top overall prospects in his class, coming in at the No. 26 player overall, fifth-best wide receiver, and top player in the Keystone State. He has visited Virginia Tech multiple times, most recently for the Hokies' prospect camp back in early June.

Fleming hails from Central Pennsylvania, so Penn State will certainly have a say - the Nittany Lions have certainly been a thorn in the Hokies' side in Virginia, and it might be nice to return the favor on their home turf.

Fleming has not announced further plans for narrowing down his list, and maintains that he's still open enough for other programs to get back into the mix. However, the Hokies' position at this point is certainly better than the alternative.