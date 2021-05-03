 HokieHaven - Judan Mintz waiting for the right fit
Judan Mintz waiting for the right fit

Judah Mintz is currently ranked as the No. 75 prospect in the Rivals150 2022 rankings, this makes the 6-foot-3 shooting guard the No. 16-ranked prospect nationally at his position.

“I try to model my game after DWade, I try to get into the mid-range area and get to the rim off the bounce.”

Mintz, who recently announced he would transfer to Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy, is starting for the Team Durant EYBL team this Summer. He carries over 15-offers currently but has a couple who are sticking out to him.

“I am hearing from Marquette’s new staff a lot, Florida, Virginia Tech and Northwestern hasn’t offered yet, but I hear from them a good bit. I want to take a visit to Florida for sure and Virginia Tech.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “I know they like to get up and down the court and that is what I like to do as a player. I know they play in the SEC and they are in position to win the SEC every year and compete in the big dance every year and I want to play in that.”

Virginia Tech: “I watch V-Tech a lot this year. They are guard heavy, they play with their guards and they play through their guards. I like how they space out the floor, everyone out there can shoot which makes it easier.”

Marquette: “I watched Texas a lot, you know Matt Coleman and Courtney Ramey. They played well off each other and I know Shaka (Smart) likes to play through his guards as well.”

Northwestern, I think is pretty close to offering me, Pitt too and Georgia.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I really want to go somewhere they rely on their guards. Someone who really seems to need me instead of wanting me. I want to go somewhere who really talks to my family, really just a family environment.” Mintz said, “At first I wanted to commit after my birthday in July, but with all that has gone on I think I am going to wait a little bit, really look through my options and go when it feels right.”


