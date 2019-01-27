JUCO DT Cunningham narrows list down to two, plans on more visit
This past weekend, Rutgers played host to one of their top remaining targets on the board in the class of 2019. That top target is junior college defensive tackle Jaden Cunningham. Cunningham told ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news