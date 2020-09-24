HokieHaven - JR Walker named first Beamer jersey recipient of 2020

The dawn of another football season means the return of the Frank Beamer No. 25 jersey honor, granted to a top special teams contributor. The first to wear the Beamer 25 in a game this season is redshirt freshman safety JR Walker:

From University release: BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that DB J.R. Walker will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's contest vs. NC State. It will mark the first time that the Elizabeth City, North Carolina native has earned this honor. Walker (6-0, 217) earned valuable playing time in three games in 2019, his first with the Hokies, while still retaining his eligibility. He featured in the win over North Carolina as well as the games at Notre Dame and the Belk Bowl vs. Kentucky on the special teams units. At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams' player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.