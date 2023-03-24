Virginia Tech's hot streak on the recruiting trail continues! The Hokies have picked up a pledge from in-state athlete Joshua Clarke. The 6-1, 175-pounder out of Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill is a three-star ranked the No. 17 rising senior in the Commonwealth. Rated as a cornerback, he's also capable of playing wide receiver or safety.

Clarke was initially a Class of 2023 prospect who visited Blacksburg back in June 2021 before reclassifying and joining the Flint Hill program. The Hokies have long been one of his top options (and they have a very close relationship with his head coach, Kirk Peterson). After a visit to Blacksburg this week - his second of 2023 already - he kne that the time was right to pull the trigger. He was chosen first-team all-state as a kick returner, and second-team as a wide receiver. • See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Clarke in the fold.

• Take a look at his junior highlight reel here.

