BLACKSBURG –Virginia Tech redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Jackson has been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, while redshirt senior defensive tackle Ricky Walker has been tabbed to the Bednarik Award Watch List, the award’s respective committees announced Monday.

Jackson (6-1, 220), who recently participated as a counselor in the 2018 Manning Passing Academy, is coming off of a record-setting rookie campaign for the Hokies. He set two Virginia Tech freshmen passing marks with 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jackson's passing yardage and 236 completions led all Power Five freshmen quarterbacks in 2017. The first freshman quarterback at Virginia Tech to start a season opener since Michael Vick in 1999, Jackson was named ACC Freshman of the Week twice last season and tied a program record with five touchdown passes at East Carolina (9/16/17).

Walker (6-2, 300) enjoyed a career year for the Hokies in 2017 as he racked up 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 13 starts at defensive tackle. An All-ACC Honorable Mention selection, his tackles for loss total ranked 15th in the conference and he scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery vs. North Carolina (10/21/17). Walker helped the Lunch Pail Defense finish the season ranked fourth in the nation in scoring defense (14.8 points per game), second in third-down defense (26.2 percent) and fifth in first downs allowed (200).

The Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell, has been given to America's College Player of the Year since 1937. Maxwell's contributions to the game of football were extensive, including time as a player, a sportswriter and an official. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College

Defensive Player of the Year since 1995. Chuck Bednarik, former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.

Jackson and Walker will represent the Hokies at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte on Wednesday, July 18. Follow @VT_Football on Twitter and read HokieSports.com for complete coverage of the event.

Season tickets for the general public are currently on sale and will be available with locations beginning July 9. The first ever meeting in Lane Stadium between the Hokies and Notre Dame on Oct. 6 and a clash with defending Coastal Division champions Miami on Nov. 17 highlight the home slate. Thursday night football will also return to its rightful home in Blacksburg on Oct. 25 when the Hokies take on Georgia Tech.