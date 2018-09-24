Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

At his Monday press conference, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente made it official: starting QB Josh Jackson has broken his fibula.

Jackson suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Hokies' upset loss to Old Dominion Saturday afternoon. He will have surgery tomorrow, but a full recovery timeline is yet to be determined. Traditionally, broken bones have been a 6-8 week injury, though the severity can have an impact one way or the other.

Jackson was 8/16 for 151 yards and two touchdowns (with one interception) at the time of the injury, and he'd also rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries. Backup Ryan Willis entered the game after Jackson went down, and will likely spell him until Jackson is healthy.