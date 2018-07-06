GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that Virginia Tech football student-athletes QB Josh Jackson and DL Ricky Walker will join head coach Justin Fuente at the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff on July 18 at the Westin Charlotte located in Charlotte, N.C.

Jackson (6-1, 220), who recently participated as a counselor in the 2018 Manning Passing Academy, is coming off of a record-setting rookie campaign for the Hokies. He set two Virginia Tech freshmen passing marks with 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jackson’s passing yardage and 236 completions led all Power Five freshmen quarterbacks in 2017. The first freshman quarterback at Virginia Tech to start a season opener since Michael Vick in 1999, Jackson was named ACC Freshman of the Week twice last season and tied a program record with five touchdown passes at East Carolina (9/16/17).

Walker (6-2, 300) enjoyed a career year for the Hokies in 2017 as he racked up 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 13 starts at defensive tackle. An All-ACC Honorable Mention selection, his tackles for loss total ranked 15th in the conference and he scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery vs. North Carolina (10/21/17). Walker helped the Lunch Pail Defense finish the season ranked fourth in the nation in scoring defense (14.8 points per game), second in third-down defense (26.2 percent) and fifth in first downs allowed (200).

Fuente enters his third season as head coach at Virginia Tech after leading the Hokies to their second consecutive season with nine-plus victories. The 2016 ACC Coach of the Year, Fuente is one of only six FBS head coaches whose teams have eclipsed nine or more wins over the past four seasons, joining Nick Saban (Alabama), Bryan Harsin (Boise State), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Urban Meyer (Ohio State) and Mark Richt (Miami). Fuente’s 19 wins in his first two seasons in Blacksburg are a program record.

The Hokies enter the 2018 season seeking to extend a streak of 25 straight bowl appearances – the longest active streak recognized by the NCAA. The Hokies finished the 2017 season ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25, marking the first time since 2010 and 2011 that Tech has finished in the final AP poll in back-to-back seasons. The Hokies were also ranked in the final USA Today Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 25.