Josh Fuga named to Polynesian Player of the Year watchlist

Honolulu, HI – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 Watch List for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity. The Watch List is composed of 85 players from 43 different FBS schools.

Virginia Tech redshirt junior DL Josh Fuga was included in the Watch List Thursday. Last season the Woodbridge, Virginia native played in all 13 games, starting three at DT. He totaled 21 tackles, registering five solo stops, 1.0 TFL and 0.5 sacks. Fuga’s first career start came in a win over Middle Tennessee State, he recorded a career-high six tackles vs. Notre Dame.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award has become one of the most competitive and prestigious awards in college football,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. “This award has become a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.”

Five finalists for the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be unveiled on December 1st and the winner will be announced on December 15th. The presentation of the Award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner (January 21, 2023) at the Sheraton Waikiki, and they will also be recognized during the Polynesian Bowl (January 20, 2023).

The Watch List candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made as the 2022 season progresses. The finalists and winner will be chosen by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack "The Throwin' Samoan" Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, Inaugural Inductee and past NFLPA president Kevin Mawae, former NFL player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, and NFL Network commentator Steve Wyche.