Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

After a relatively quick courtship with Virginia Tech, in-state defensive tackle Josh Fuga has opted to join the program.

Most of Fuga's other scholarship offers came from the mid-major ranks, but Virginia and Wake Forest joined the Hokies as ACC programs to be in the mix. Just a two-star unranked at his position or within the Commonwealth, Fuga remains an important commitment because of the strong need the Hokies have for defensive tackles.

Fuga is the second defensive tackle to commit in the past week, joining junior college prospect DaShawn Crawford, who made the choice after taking his official visit last weekend. Fuga didn't wait as long, picking the Hokies before departing campus.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Fuga in the fold.

• What is VT getting? Find out with a look at his senior highlights.

Chat about Fuga's commitment and all things Virginia Tech recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.