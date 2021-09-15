Jordan Knox enjoys VT visit

While the opponent wasn't the most exciting of the young season, Virginia Tech hosted its most-robust list of visitors to Lane Stadium in over a year Saturday afternoon against Middle Tennessee State.

That included Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern 2023 offensive lineman Jordan Knox. The 6-4, 295-pounder was blown away by the experience.

"It was amazing," he said. "I had so much fun: the atmosphere was crazy and the people there are just great people."