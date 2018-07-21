Thank you to every school that has recruited me. These are my top 5 schools in no specific order. I will be committing soon!!! God is Great! pic.twitter.com/dPeo7GZVkz

Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, and North Carolina join VT on Houston's list of finalists. Penn State, the school his mother attended (and that he's visited more than any other) is among those that have been eliminated. The Nittany Lions likely don't have room for another running back in their class - perhaps the situation with at least one remaining contender - taking them off the table.

That should make Virginia Tech the favorite, given that he's been a regular visitor to campus, including for the camp last Summer at which he received his offer from the Hokies. VT is in need of a running back, though it's unclear whether one of Houston's style - at 5-9, 175 pounds, he's a slasher, rather than a power back - is in the cards for this class.

Houston plans to end his recruitment soon, and the No. 12 player in Virginia and No. 7 all-purpose back nationally could be bringing good news to Virginia Tech, or one of the other members of his final five.