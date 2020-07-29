HokieHaven - Jordan Frazier one to watch in 2022

The live-stream recruiting process this summer has been really beneficial for some prospects. One of those prospects who has seen his recruitment change in a big way is Jordan Frazier, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard in the 2022 class out of Alabama.

Prior to July, Frazier was a very lightly recruited prospect. Following the LakePoint Live Showcase in Georgia, he started to generate a ton of interest after putting up big numbers all weekend.

“Jordan is a long, athletic guard with an ‘A’ level stroke,” Pro One director Danny Servick said. “He has unlimited range, but also possesses the ability to score off the bounce in the midrange or at the rim. Tremendous upside.”

Georgia became the first school to offer a scholarship after watching him at the On The Radar Hoops Super Six this weekend. Auburn and Virginia Tech have also shown interest.