Jordan Brunson officially enters the transfer portal, heads to Miami (Ohio)

Rising redshirt sophomore tailback Jordan Brunson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this morning, and announced his departure this afternoon.

The Hokies’ logjam in the running back room is starting to find solutions.

In his two years since joining the team out of Cumming (Ga.) Denmark, he received limited playing time and was unable to accrue any statistics.

Both a lack of playing time (true freshman Malachi Thomas was among those who beat him onto the field last year) and the Hokies’ partial shift away from a Georgia-centric roster can be considered contributing factors.

The Hokies return Thomas along with sixth-year senior Jalen Holston, junior Keshawn King, and a number of others who are expected to be the present and future of the position.

For his part, Brunson will head to the MAC and try to make an impact at Miami (Ohio).