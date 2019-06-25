Met a lot of great coaches and really enjoyed everything about the recruiting process but today......... I’m committing to Virginia Tech ‼️ @RecruitGeorgia @DenmarkFootbal1 @PitViperSports @Mansell247 @CoachFuente @CoachBurdenVT pic.twitter.com/Rw4RKPKVw9

The 5-11, 212-pound Brunson visited Blacksburg three weeks ago, then received his offer just a week later - coincidentally, while he was participating in North Carolina's camp. He becomes the fifth commitment in the Class of 2020, and the second tailback (along with three-star CJ Beasley). Although he's currently unranked, he will likely debut in the three-star range when the rankings are updated.

Brunson played across town at South Forsyth High School last year, where he ran for 935 yards and 15 touchdowns on 198 carries (4.7 per carry). He also added four receptions for 33 yards.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Brunson in the fold.

• What does he bring on the field? find out with a look at his junior highlights.

• See the impact he should have on the 2020 class and future of the Hokies.

• Chat with fellow Hokie fans about Brunson's commitment and all things VT on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Brunson's commitment.