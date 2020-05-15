Jonathan Kabongo will medically retire
Virginia Tech shooting guard Jonathan Kabongo's injuries have seen his career come to an end. He will move on to the next phase of his life.
From University release:
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech men's basketball head coach Mike Young announced on Friday that Jonathan Kabongo has been medically disqualified after battling through multiple injuries.
"It goes without saying that Virginia Tech is a better program today from the presence of Jonathan Kabongo," Young said. "Despite his struggles with injuries, Jonathan never let that affect his attitude within our program and certainly not his efforts in the classroom. We are excited Jonathan has remained committed to pursuing his education and we will remain committed to him throughout that process. His discipline, commitment to detail and perseverance will be a tremendous asset in whatever field he chooses to follow."
Kabongo, who did not play in any games this past season due to injuries, played in 21 contests his freshman year, totaling 31 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in 102 minutes of game action.
"I would like to thank Virginia Tech Basketball for still allowing me to complete my education at this amazing institution," Kabongo said. "My academic experience here has been amazing and I'm excited to finish strong! I also just want to take the time to remind anyone who feels defined by what they are known for, to remember that it's not the end of the world when it's no longer a part of your life. We can be anything we want to be, and if you feel like what you used to be is not you anymore, don't let the reputation of your past hold you back."
Kabongo's limited time to produce on the court has a silver lining for the Hokies: they don't need to learn to adjust to playing without a guy who had yet to truly establish himself in the lineup.
