Johnny Jordan named to Rimington Watchlist

Watchlist season is here, and the Hokies have picked up a piece of positive news. Center Johnny Jordan is in the mix for the Rimington Trophy. The award goes annually to the best center in college football. Jordan started three games at center last year along with duty at both guard positions. He started 17 games over four years at Maryland at the center position, as well. See the Rimington release below:

Jordan in his previous life as a Terp (Courtesy Maryland Athletics)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Rimington Trophy is proud to release its 2022 preseason watch list. This year, the Trophy the committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF. Once the season begins, schools will be able to nominate their centers for late addition based on in-season merit. Virginia Tech center Johnny Jordan was named to the initial list, one of just five to represent the Atlantic Coast Conference. A 6-foot-1 graduate student, Jordan appeared in all 13 games for the Hokies during the 2021 season, making three starts at center. The veteran also worked at other positions along the line, most notably right guard. The Leesburg, Virginia native already owns a degree in Kinesiology from the University of Maryland where he was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection in 2020. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the award has raised over $5 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation. Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com

The participation in PFF in narrowing down the list is an interesting twist - the Hokies' line did not grade out particularly well last year, but he put up solid numbers. With veteran offensive line coach Joe Rudolph now in the mix, the unit is expected to take a major step forward, and a guy with starting experience spread across four seasons (and special-teams duty as a true freshman) should be a major piece to helping ease the coaching transition in Blacksburg. With fellow returning starters Silas Dzansi and Parker Clements bookending, and the likes of Kaden Moore an every-game starter (the only one up front for VT last year) and plenty of experienced players vying for the other guard spot, Jordan could be the piece that spearheads an incredible offensive line.