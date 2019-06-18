John Ojiako is a Hokie!
Things have been trending in a very favorable direction for weeks, and today, 2019/20 forward John Ojiako committed to Virginia Tech.
The 6-9, 210-pounder from St. Petersburg (Fla.) Admiral Farragut Academy is listed as a Class of 2020 prospect, but intends to reclassify to 2019 and join the Hokies this Fall. That makes him the third player to do just that, joining point guard Jalen Cone and shooting guard Nahiem Alleyne.
Virginia Tech just picked up the commitment of 2019 @TeamThrillUAA big man John Ojiako, a source tells @Rivals @Hokie_Haven https://t.co/s0u13bDBZf— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) June 18, 2019
Ojiako picked Virginia Tech over Georgia and LSU, and had several opportunities as a member of their the 2019 or 2020 class. With his pledge, VT now has four players in the 2019 group, with traditional signee Hunter Cattoor also joining his teammates from the reclassification cohort.
Virginia Tech now has 10 scholarships spoken for in the 2019-20 season, leaving three available. One would certainly be reserved for bigman Kerry Blackshear, who is mulling other Power-5 options for a grad transfer season. Should Blackshear opt to depart Blacksburg, it's most likely that the remaining scholarships would be banked for future classes.