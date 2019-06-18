Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Things have been trending in a very favorable direction for weeks, and today, 2019/20 forward John Ojiako committed to Virginia Tech. The 6-9, 210-pounder from St. Petersburg (Fla.) Admiral Farragut Academy is listed as a Class of 2020 prospect, but intends to reclassify to 2019 and join the Hokies this Fall. That makes him the third player to do just that, joining point guard Jalen Cone and shooting guard Nahiem Alleyne.

