If you hit five field goals in a single game, it stands to reason you're in line for the Hokies' special-teams honor. John Love gets just that.

Love, a product of Spartanburg (S.C.) High, kicked five FGs and hit three extra points against Syracuse to lead VT in scoring with 18 points last Thursday. It was one field goal short of tying a program record for place-kicking.

As a true freshman last year, he made two appearances, and he's been the full-time placekicker in 2023. He has made 15 of 17 attempts, including a career long of 43 as one of his makes against the Orange last week. He's a perfect 22/22 on extra points.

Here are the honorees so far this year:

• Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples

• Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck

• Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe

• Marshall - linebacker William Johnson

• Pittsburgh - punter Peter Moore

• Florida State - defensive back Derrick Canteen

• Wake Forest - running back Bhayshul Tuten

• Syracuse - defensive end Cole Nelson

• Louisville - kicker John Love

Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense or defense, as well.