John Love picks the Hokies

It's a two-commit day for Virginia Tech, which has landed a commitment from kicking specialist John Love.

The 5-11, 155-pounder out of Spartanburg (S.C.) High School becomes VT's 22nd commitment (the Orange and Maroon briefly had 22 pledges earlier in the day, but cornerback Cameron Johnson's commitment was offset by a decommitment from linebacker Xavier Simmons).

Love is ranked the No. 53 kicker in the nation according to Kohl's Kicking, and is unranked according to Kornblue Kicking, Chris Sailer Kicking, and ProKicker.

He is a high school teammate of Virginia Tech's top 2023 quarterback target, Raheim Jeter, and Upstate South Carolina generally and the Spartanburg area specifically have been fruitful for the Orange and Maroon in recent recruiting classes. Special Teams Coordinator James Shibest is both the area and position recruiter for Love.