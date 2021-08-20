John Love given two-star rating

The 5-11, 155-pounder is unanked within the position or the state of South Carolina. Only five kickers in the nation are ranked, all of them 5.5 three-star prospects. According to Kohl's kicking - the only service that has a specific ranking for Love - he is the No. 53 kicker in the country, and considered a scholarship-caliber player at the Power-5 level.

During his abbreviated (seven games) junior year, Love was a perfect 14/14 on extra points. He attempted only two field goals, missing both. His teammate, senior Will Joyce, was the primary kicker and made all four of his FG attempts. he now punts at the University of South Carolina.