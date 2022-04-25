John Camden is a Hokie!

After taking his official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend, Memphis transfer John Camden has committed to Virginia Tech.

Camden played only four minutes in his freshman season for the Tigers, ultimately redshirting before entering the Transfer Portal in the postseason.

He was a three-star prospect and the No. 121 overall player in the nation (No. 27 small forward) as a recruit, but couldn't see the court over a number of upperclassmen, in addition to two classmates: five-star Emoni Bates and four-star Josh Minott. Camden initially chose Memphis over Miami, Indiana, Nebraska, and Virginia Tech. The Hokies will get him the second time around, fortunately.

Camden was known as a shot-making wing with size to make an impact defensively out of high school, and with a year in college, his game is unlikely to have changed much - though it's possible he's a little rusty, if more physically prepared for the college game.