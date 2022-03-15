 HokieHaven - Joel Starlings includes Hokies in top 12
Joel Starlings includes Hokies in top 12

Virginia Tech was on - though not at the top of - the list when in-state DT Joel Starlings made his initial commitment, and the Hokies are in the top 12 once more.

The 6-4, 310-pounder committed to Michigan in November before pulling back from that pledge in January. Now, VT is among the programs that will get a second crack at him.

{{ article.author_name }}