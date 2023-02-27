Rudolph spent just one year at Virginia Tech. He left his alma mater, Wisconsin, to take the job last Winter (and in his absence, the Badgers’ awful offensive line performance played a major role in a mid season coaching change in Madison). While the VT line did not immediately live up to Rudolph’s standards, it’s be fair to say that the pieces left by the previous coaching staff were a combination of inexperienced and underwhelming.

The Hokies also lost quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn, and while replacing Glenn seems straightforward - even if it’s not offensive analyst Brian Crist, the output at the QB position was not up to the historical standard for the players involved and should be able to improve - Rudolph’s multi-year project will be more difficult to continue with a new face on the staff.

Rudolph had also spearheaded VT’s recruiting push into Ohio and Michigan, and it remains to be seen if VT will focus as much on the Midwest or consolidate on the six-hour driving radius on the recruiting trail